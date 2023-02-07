article

Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston.

According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

PREVIOUS: Man shot to death walking on sidewalk

Police say Patrik Saul Maldonado, 57, was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. June 25 in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive.

According to HPD, witnesses reported that Maldonado was walking along the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped next to him and a male got out. The male reportedly shot at Maldonado several times, and Maldonado ran away. Authorities say the suspect caught up to him and shot Maldonado several times before getting back into the vehicle and leaving the scene.

Maldonado was found shot in the front yard of a home, and he was pronounced dead.

Police say further investigation led to the identification of Romero-Munoz, Montalvo and Bonilla as suspects. According to HPD, Montalvo is the suspected shooter.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.