Harris County man Steve Howie Nelson was sentenced to prison on child pornography-related charges, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The 65-year-old from Huffman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography on Sept. 29, 2023.

CRIME: Lakewood Church shooting: Warning signs mounted, shooter's former mother-in-law says

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nelson must also serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete and register as a sex offender. He will have to comply with other requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet, officials say.

Investigators report Nelson was viewing child pornography on a peer-to-peer platform and after a search warrant was executed on Feb. 22, 2019, at his home, more than 25 images of child pornography were found on his laptop.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Court records state the images showed adult men sexually assaulting minor girls between 10 and 14-years-old.

Nelson will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined soon.