Harris County man crashed trying to drive home after he was shot: sheriff’s office

A man was hospitalized after he was shot and then crashed his car as he tried to drive himself home, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

It is not clear where the shooting occurred, but the man’s vehicle was located in 2200 block of Lexington Woods around 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office initially responded to a report of a possible auto-pedestrian crash at the location. When they arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle with no one inside.

As authorities were searching the area for the driver, family members drove up on their way to the hospital with a man in their vehicle who had been shot, the sheriff’s office says.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

According to HCSO, there were no bullet holes in the wrecked vehicle, so it’s believed he was shot outside the car.

Investigators believe he then tried to drive home but lost control and struck some mailboxes before his vehicle was disabled.

The sheriff’s office says a passerby found the man in the roadway and took him to his home.

The investigation into the shooting and where it occurred is ongoing.