A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other charges after crashing into a Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy’s patrol car, the agency says.

According to the constable’s office, Jamar Shaw was charged with DWI, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Officials say the crash occurred on Friday while the constable deputy was responding to a disturbance call.

While the constable deputy was enroute, Shaw rear-ended the patrol vehicle, causing major damage, the constable’s office says.

Jamar Shaw (left) Photos: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office

According to the constable’s office, Shaw displayed several signs of intoxication, and standardized field sobriety tests determined he was intoxicated.

He also allegedly was in possession of 1.2 grams of heroin, Xanax pills and a loaded firearm.

Shaw was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,200.