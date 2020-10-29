Harris County makes history with 24-hour voting

"Even with this pandemic, people are turning out to vote," said Congressman Al Green.



While many were predicting a downturn in voter turnout due to COVID 19, it's been the complete opposite.



Texans and Harris County residents are shattering records when it comes to early voting.

"Texas has more than 8 million people, approximately 9 million people that have voted already," Green said.



The Congressman who voted at the NRG 24-hour location says there's no reason to not participate in what some are calling the most important election in U.S. History.

"If you're a person whose nocturnal and sleeps all day, then you can come out and vote," he said.



So far, one of the benefits of late-night voting at NRG, no waiting in line.

Some are hoping 24-hour voting will happen for every election.



"This is how it should be," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "I hope our community gets used to it, and year after year participation can increase."