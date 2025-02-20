Mom in Northwest Harris County says her son was nearly abducted from his school bus stop

A mother says her middle school student narrowly escaped being kidnapped. The terrifying incident was reported to have happened in Northwest Harris County in a neighborhood near Fairbanks North Houston Road and Fairbanks White Oak.

The backstory:

It happened Tuesday along Woodland West Drive. A 12-year-old boy was headed to the bus stop, and he says a white van pulled up.

Before he knew it, he says several men jumped out and ran after him.

"The driver was trying to get my attention. He kept going like this, telling me to come here to him," explains 12-year-old Joe as he gestures with his arm.

"I ended up seeing five guys get out of the van. They were down over there and that's when I started running down to the bridge. When I saw the guys get out, I panicked and started running. I started walking behind houses to see if I could get away from them, to lose them," the 12-year-old explained.

His mom and dad have now been canvasing the neighborhood looking for anybody with home surveillance video of what happened.

"One family shared this video with us. That's one of the guys that was chasing him. That's him running over there and that's him running back," the 12-year-old's mother explained while showing FOX 26 the video.

"I went under the bridge, jumped in the water, and luckily, they didn't see me. When I got out, it was windy and really cold. I was scared," Joe said.

What they're saying:

"It was really scary. I never thought it would happen to me. I'm sorry. I'm already going to start crying, but as soon as the officer came to my house, he was like your son was about to get kidnapped. My son ran to me and gave me a hug. He was scared. I could feel him shaking," says Erica, the 12-year-old's mom.

"I want these guys caught so they don't try doing the same thing to other kids," says the 12-year-old.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms detectives are investigating.