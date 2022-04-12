Harris Co. Judge staffers indicted on felony charges over contract receive bond

article

Bond was set at $3,500 for three of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s staffers who were indicted on charges in connection to a controversial $11 million COVID communication deal.

Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff Alexander Triantaphyllis, Wallis Nader and Aaron Dunn are charged with third-degree felony misuse of official information and the state jail felony of tampering with a government record. Dunn recently left the judge's office.

According to the Texas Rangers, the trio orchestrated a bid-rigging scheme last year to steer the multi-million dollar contract to a little known, one-woman firm with few resources and extensive connections to Democratic political campaigns.

Back in August, FOX 26 was the first to scrutinize the contract and report multiple irregularities before its abrupt cancellation by Hidalgo and the court under enormous pressure.

Search warrants were served at Harris County offices in March, and the unsealed documents revealed that officials seized phones, laptops and desktops as part of an investigation into the contract.

In a statement about the indictments issued by the grand jury, Harris County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dane Schiller said, "Since the State of Texas disbanded the Public Integrity Unit, which was housed at Travis County District Attorney’s Office, the responsibility for such work has landed exclusively with district attorneys across the state. Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all; our work continues."

Lawyers for all three defendants have publicly stated a full review of the facts will establish their clients' innocence.

Hidalgo released a statement on Tuesday expressing confidence that her team would be cleared:

I've made my feelings known about this investigation, which has already dragged on for months. Various news reports have shown that it's proceeding with what is, at best, a serious misunderstanding of the facts. I'm very confident that, when the facts are known, my team will be cleared. I've held myself to the highest ethical standards and that's reflected in my unprecedented commitment not to accept money from anybody who does business with the county. The people I choose to serve in my office understand that code of ethics.

I ran against a style of politics in Harris County that worked more for the individuals who held office than for the people who voted for them. I don't play the game. And that's threatening to the powers that be. I think the notion is that if they come after me on what is my strength -- the ethics of this office and my own -- that they can score political points. I don't think it's a coincidence that unfair accusations are being levied against my team in the middle of my re-election campaign.

I do not, and I will not, cave to bullying or political dirty tricks. I have not seen anything to suggest that my staff did anything but work tirelessly for the people of Harris County. They will remain on my team.