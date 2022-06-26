Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID-19

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on social media Sunday night, she said, "I tested negative for COVID yesterday (Saturday) and chalked up the tiredness to long work hours. As an extra precaution, I retested today (Sunday). I tested positive and am isolating."

She went on to say, "feeling the usual symptoms-glad my tastebuds are intact! Thankfully, I'm vaccinated (and boosted to my eligibility)."

Just last week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner also announced he tested positive for COVID-19.