Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton running for Harris County Judge
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - FOX 26 Houston has confirmed that Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton is entering the race to become the next judge of Harris County.
Harris County Judge race: Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton entering race
FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan broke the news on X just minutes ago.
Lancton said he will be running for the position as a Republican.
The Source: FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan who broke the news on X late Friday afternoon.