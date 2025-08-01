Expand / Collapse search

Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton running for Harris County Judge

Published  August 1, 2025 5:26pm CDT
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - FOX 26 Houston has confirmed that Houston Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton is entering the race to become the next judge of Harris County. 

FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan broke the news on X just minutes ago. 

Lancton said he will be running for the position as a Republican. 

