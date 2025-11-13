Harris County Jail inmate dies after contracting bacterial meningitis

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting an inmate has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to a news release. The release stated a 53-year-old man, who was in Harris County Jail custody, died on Thursday at an area hospital. Officials said the man had been in the hospital since Tuesday when he began displaying symptoms while being housed in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility.



What we know:

The release stated a 53-year-old man, who was in Harris County Jail custody, died on Thursday at an area hospital.

Officials said the man had been in the hospital since Tuesday when he began displaying symptoms while being housed in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility.

Authorities said doctors confirmed the bacterial meningitis diagnosis on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released in accordance with medical privacy laws, officials said.

What they're saying:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office partnered with jail medical services provider Harris Health, Harris County Public Health, and the Houston Health Department to identify all inmates, employees, and others who may have come into contact with the infected individual in recent weeks. Medical professionals are now following treatment and observation protocols for those who may be at risk. Officials said, at this time, there are no other confirmed cases of the disease among those who live and work in jail.

Officials added the man's death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The Texas Rangers are investigating in accordance with a state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

Bacterial meningitis symptoms:

Bacterial meningitis is spread from person to person by respiratory and throat secretions and is not spread by casual contact. Symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, headache, stiff neck, altered mental status, and light sensitivity. Additionally, symptoms of chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can occur. In later states, a dark purple, brown, or black rash may appear. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should notify a health care professional immediately.