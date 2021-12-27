Harris County Jail in-person visitations temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says in-person jail visitations will be temporarily suspended starting Tuesday due to COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says the suspension is being put into place to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

"The measure is being put into effect to protect the community and those inside the Harris County Jail, including detention officers, medical personnel, support staff, and those entrusted into our custody," the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Officials say attorney-client interviews and other essential visits will not be affected, and family and friends can communicate with loved ones through calls and video visitations.

An account for Securus, an inmate calling service, can be set up by visiting the sheriff’s office website or calling 1-800-844-6591.

The sheriff’s office says a free calling program will be temporarily implemented for jail facilities, offering each inmate two free calls per week.

The sheriff’s office says the visitation plan is in coordination with the Houston Health Department and follows the guidance of public health officials.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sheriff’s Office employees have worked diligently to maintain a high level of public service and care, implementing necessary public health measures and aggressive testing," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Although we understand the desire to visit with loved ones in person, the health of staff, those in our custody, and our community is our top priority."

For more information on inmate call and video visitation, click here.