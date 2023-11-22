Harris County Jail drug smuggling case: Court documents reveal new details

We're continuing to follow the ongoing drug crisis at the Harris County Jail.

Court documents are giving us new details in connection to the smuggling of drug-laced papers inside the jail.

The story has been unfolding all week.

A retired Houston attorney 77-year-old Ronald Lewis was arrested.

He was seen on surveillance footage visiting inmates at the jail.

But this investigation started back in the summer after two inmates died from a suspected drug overdose.

It led to a search warrant.

That warrant points to a second attorney who has not been charged.

Police also named a 27-year-old Brianna Scott, who was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

