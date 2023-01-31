Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail."

According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith was taken to the jail clinic, where he was seen by Harris Health medical staff around 10:40 a.m.

Officials said Smith was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:25 a.m.

Authorities said Smith had no obvious physical injuries.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the death in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff's office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standing following the death of an inmate.

Smith's cause of death will be determined by autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The man's death has also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.