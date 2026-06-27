Harris County immigration defense funds paused by Texas Supreme Court

The Brief The Texas Supreme Court granted a "temporary relief" motion filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton against Harris County's Immigrant Legal Services Fund" (ILSF). AG Paxton argued the program unlawfully gives public funds to private organizations. One Harris County leader says Commissioners Court will fight the lawsuit.



The Texas Supreme Court has issued a pause on Harris County's reported $1.3 million funding for a program that supports immigrants facing deportation.

Immigration in Texas: Harris County defense funds paused

What we know:

The state Supreme Court granted a "temporary relief" motion filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton against Harris County's Immigrant Legal Services Fund" (ILSF).

According to Friday's order, while the court didn't make a final decision and the records they had were "limited," they do believe that there is "serious doubt about the constitutionality" of the program. In addition, the court says it's not clear if Harris County "has constitutional or statutory authority to conduct the program."

For now, Harris County is not allowed to use any funding in connection with the ILSF or the Immigration Resource Hotline.

The court order says they are not rejecting the County's defenses, and they are confident that the court of appeals will consider those defenses.

The backstory:

AG Paxton announced last November that he filed a lawsuit against the Harris County Commissioners Court, accusing the county of distributing $1.3 million in public funds to organizations that provide legal aid to migrants facing deportation.

Paxton's office argued the Commissioners Court, which approved the funding in a 4-1 vote, misused taxpayer money by providing "unconstitutional grants of public funds to private entities to subsidize the legal defense of illegal aliens who ought to be deported."

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Leaders respond

What they're saying:

AG Paxton issued a press release on Saturday celebrating the pause.

"It’s deeply wrong that any Texan should be forced to have their hard-earned dollars taken from them only to be handed out to defend illegal aliens. It’s unacceptable, it’s illegal, and it will not stand in the Lone Star State," Paxton says in the release. "I commend the Texas Supreme Court for correctly ordering that this unlawful program is frozen as the case continues."

The other side:

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones issued a statement on the pause: