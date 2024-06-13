A man was found dead after a fire at a home in south Harris County, prompting an investigation Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 3600 block of Thistle Street around 7:30 p.m.

A man was found dead after a house fire on Thistle Street on June 13, 2024.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a trailer home.

They entered the home and put the fire out, but tragically, they also found a man dead, HFD says.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division, the man had a gunshot wound to the head, and the medical examiner will determine if it was self-inflicted.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. HFD Arson is also investigating

