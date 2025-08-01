Family seeks justice one month after couple killed in Harris County hit-and-run

The Brief Daniel Perez and Krystal Calvillo were killed in a hit-and-run on July 1. Investigators say they are looking for a dark-colored 2015-2019 Subaru Outback with damage on the driver's left side and center. Crime Stoppers and HCSO are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest.



It’s been a month since a Houston couple was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash and, so far, no arrests. As deputies continue to search for the driver, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Couple killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

Krystal Calvillo and Daniel Perez were riding their bikes along Veterans Memorial Drive in Northwest Harris County just before 11PM on July 1 when Perez was hit by a car.

The driver of that car remained on scene, has cooperated with investigators and is not facing charges.

But when Calvillo rushed over to help Perez, a second car hit them and they both died. The second car never stopped.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they are looking for a dark-colored 2015-2019 Subaru Outback with damage to the driver's left side and center.

What we don't know:

The suspect driver has not been identified.

Family pleas for answers

What they're saying:

"Krystal was very loving, really caring. She was a good mom. She loved her kids. When it happened and how it happened, it just doesn’t surprise me she went out there to help Daniel," said Krystal's mother, Jeannett Alba. "I can't believe someone would just hit them and leave and not render help. It's been hard."

"My plea is for the public to come forward, if they know anything about the accident or had seen anything," said Alba."I need to find out who did this so I can have some type of closure, get justice for Daniel and for Krystal. They deserve that."

Jeannett Alba said a part of her is missing with her daughter gone.

"I'm never going to be the same without my daughter. Now, the kids have to grow up without a mom because of somebody’s actions," said Alba.

During this tough time, the community is stepping up to help Calvillo's family and Perez's family.

Crime Stoppers offer reward for information

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the HCSO Vehicular Crimes unit at 713-221-6000.