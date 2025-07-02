Harris County crash: Two bicyclists hit by vehicles; 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief A man is dead, and a woman is injured after they were hit by two vehicles while riding bicycles in north Harris County. The driver of the first vehicle returned to the scene to cooperate with authorities. The second vehicle left the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



Two bicyclists were hit by two vehicles in north Harris County, killing one and leaving another injured, reports the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Vehicles hit by bicyclists

What we know:

Deputy Austin Howard said they responded to 911 calls about an accident involving a vehicle and people on bikes in the 10200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

A man and woman had been hit by a vehicle and, shortly after, a second vehicle hit the two and left the scene, officials say. The driver of the first vehicle returned to the scene to cooperate with deputies.

Harris County authorities say both were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman was last reported to be in surgery in critical condition, Deputy Howard said.

Officials say they do not believe the cyclists had on safety gear.

No charges have been filed against the female driver of the first vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not located and identified the driver of the second vehicle.