A driver fled the scene after hitting a man in northeast Harris County on Tuesday night, deputies say.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. on the US-59 Eastex Freeway southbound service road, just north of Hopper.

Officers responded to a call about a person down and found a man who had been run over.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a crash along the Eastex Freeway.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to deputies, car parts were also found in the road, but there is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (713)274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.