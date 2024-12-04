article

A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in north Harris County, authorities say.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning near Airtex Drive and Bryndage Drive.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a male bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The constable’s office says the suspect vehicle was found running near Willow Briar Drive and Bayberry Meadows Lane a short time later, but no one was in the vehicle.

The investigation continues.