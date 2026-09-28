Harris County granted one-year extension to continue Hurricane Harvey projects

The Brief Harris County accepted a one-year extension of funding for Hurricane Harvey projects. This comes amid tension as the Harris County Flood Control District was months away from a deadline for multiple projects. The two deadlines are now set for February 2028 and March 2029.



Harris County flood projects have been granted one last extension to keep their federal funding and continue their work for one more year.

Harris County: Deadlines postponed for Hurricane Harvey projects

What they're saying:

According to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) offered Harris County a one-year extension for current infrastructure and mitigation projects.

A press release from County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office confirmed that they are accepting the extension.

Buckingham says the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved GLO's request to grant one last extension for the 2017 Hurricane Harvey Community Development Block Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding. The extension is said to apply to over $1.1 billion in funding for Harris County.

Commissioner Buckingham stated in a press release that her letter to the county "stressed her grave concerns about Harris County continually failing to meet contract expenditure benchmarks."

Rising tension over flood projects

Big picture view:

This announcement came as the Harris County Flood Control District was months away from a funding deadline for nearly one dozen projects.

Reports from earlier this year say 11 Disaster Recovery projects had to clear a hard close-out and audit window by February 28, 2027, putting $322 million in federal funding on the line. Another 17 mitigation projects, valued at over $546 million, were set to expire in March 2028.

Marcus Stuckett took over as district director in late June after pushback from county leaders led to Dr. Tina Petersen's resignation.

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With the extension, according to a press release from Hidalgo's office, the 11 Disaster Recovery projects have until February 28, 2028, to use their funds. The 17 mitigation projects have until March 31, 2029.

What's next:

Director Stuckett is said to be giving an update on project plans at Commissioners Court on October 15.