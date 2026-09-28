Harris County shooting: Man found dead in alley behind illegal game room

The Brief A 55-year-old man was found shot dead in an alleyway behind a row of businesses in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening. Authorities determined the victim was inside a nearby game room either shortly before or during the shooting. No suspects or motive have been identified, and investigators do not have information on the original 911 caller or any witnesses.



Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found behind a row of businesses in northwest Harris County.

Alleged shooting near illegal game room

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Sunday in an alleyway on Veterans Memorial Drive near the Laurel Oaks area.

When units arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Jose Bonilla lying in the alley behind the businesses. Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say one of the businesses is believed to be an illegal game room. Their belief is there was an incident just outside the game room or in the game room.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects in connection with the shooting. The circumstances and motive behind the gunfire remain unknown.

No witnesses were located at the scene when deputies arrived.