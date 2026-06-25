Marcus Stuckett appointed new Harris County Flood Control Director

The Brief Marcus Stuckett has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Harris County Flood Control District. He has previously served as Senior HCFCD engineer for the City of Houston, managing major stormwater infrastructure projects, and held engineering leadership positions in the private sector. Harris County commissioner's gave statements after the appointment.



The Harris County Commissioner's Court has appointed a new executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District.

Marcus Stuckett, a licensed Professional Engineer and Certified Floodplain Manager, will take over the role. He has previously served as Senior HCFCD engineer for the City of Houston, managing major stormwater infrastructure projects, and held engineering leadership positions in the private sector.

Marcus Stuckett

"I am honored by the confidence placed in me by Commissioners Court and Administrator Carter," said Stuckett in a statement. "The Harris County Flood Control District has a long history of protecting residents from flooding through innovative engineering, strong partnerships, and responsible stewardship of public resources. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated employees, community partners, and elected officials to continue delivering projects that reduce flood risk and improve quality of life for Harris County residents."

Debates surrounding Stuckett as pick

The backstory:

We reported on Wednesday that there was a division about the appointment for the Flood Control District.

Some county leaders viewed Stuckett's deep technical background as essential to navigating a massive backlog of federally funded flood mitigation projects, while others condemned the lack of a traditional, open candidate-search process.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis strongly endorsed the impending appointment, emphasizing Stuckett’s institutional experience amid mounting pressure to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal disaster-recovery funding.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued a sharp rebuke regarding how the selection was made, arguing that bypassing an open, competitive hiring process leaves taxpayers in the dark.

Commissioner's response to pick

Commissioner Ramsey gave this response:

Marcus Stuckett has over 23 years of regional drainage experience necessary to lead the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD). He also has valuable institutional knowledge as he spent seven years working his way up the ranks at HCFCD. Most importantly, he understands how to deliver projects on time and within budget. Marcus was interviewed and considered for this role in 2021, so we’re very fortunate to have him today. He is exactly the type of leader HCFCD needs to get critical flood mitigation projects moving and protect taxpayer investments.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia:

"Members of Court who have abandoned the process of engaging in a nationwide search have put Mr. Stuckett in a difficult situation with looming GLO deadlines. Nonetheless, there’s too much at risk not to do all that I can to ensure Mr. Stuckett’s success."

Commissioner Lesley Briones:

"Today, Harris County Commissioners Court made history by unanimously appointing Marcus Stuckett as our new Flood Control District Executive Director. He will be the first African American to serve in this crucial role. With over 20 years of experience delivering large flood control projects across the region, he is prepared to lead. Nothing is more important than keeping our families safe from flooding, and I look forward to working with Stuckett and our dedicated team to do just that.



At this moment, we have more flood control projects moving forward than at any time in Harris County history, and we have made unprecedented investments in infrastructure maintenance. We must move with urgency to deliver key projects to protect our homes, strengthen our communities, and keep Harris County residents safe. And we must do so in close collaboration with our federal, state, and community partners.



While our Flood Control District has a new leader today, my focus remains the same: relentlessly delivering protection to the people of Harris County."