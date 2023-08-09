Harris County drowning: 4-year-old dead after being found in swimming pool

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a drowning near Spring.

According to Constable Mark Herman, constable deputies responded to the 19500 block of Lockridge Drive about a 4-year-old unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The young boy was taken to Texas Children’s in the Woodlands where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time.