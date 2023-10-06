A driver is dead after crashing into a wrecker truck in north Harris County early Friday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound feeder road of the I-45 North Freeway, near Cypress Station.

The sheriff’s office says an SUV was stuck in the mud on the median between the mainlanes and feeder road, and the wrecker was trying to get it out.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a crash on the I-45 feeder road.

Deputies say the driver of a Honda that was traveling along the feeder road struck the flatbed truck. A woman driving the Honda died in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating what factors may have led up to the crash.