At least two people were shot and killed at a large house party on Muscatine Street in Jacinto City.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the San Jacinto Police Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Muscatine Street about a shooting around 1 am. At the scene, they found that over 50 people, including a band in the backyard, were at a 21st birthday party.

Preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired resulting in at least two people being shot and transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Both victims were men in their 20s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There is no word on whether the two deceased were partygoers or their involvement.

There is possibly a third victim that was shot, but the investigation is still ongoing.