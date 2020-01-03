Harris County deputy’s car hit twice at intersection

article

A Harris County deputy is expected to be okay after his car was struck by two vehicles at an intersection.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was stopped at the light when his vehicle was rear-ended by another car. The deputy’s vehicle went into the intersection and was struck by a second vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Deputies say one of the drivers may have been on their cell phone.