Harris County law enforcement are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the Humble-area.

Details are limited, but officials say around 1:20 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Department was involved in a chase in the 3100 block of Wilson Road with an armed suspect.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were conducting a warrant service. The suspect ended up running around the 9300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.

Officials say deputies shot the suspect and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this as we get more information.