A Harris County deputy has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash on the I-10 East Freeway.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of the 16400 block of the East Freeway, near Cedar Lane.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was investigating a crash when the deputy may have been struck by vehicle. The sheriff says other people may have been struck as well.

The deputy was transported to the hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition.

All eastbound lanes are shut down for the investigation.