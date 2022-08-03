Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler.

When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officials said a Black male possibly wearing blue shorts and black shirt was seen fleeing the scene on foot shortly after the shooting.

There currently is no motive behind the shooting, authorities said.