Expand / Collapse search

Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting

By
Published 
Harris County Sheriff's Office
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. 

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. 

When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. 

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Officials said a Black male possibly wearing blue shorts and black shirt was seen fleeing the scene on foot shortly after the shooting. 

There currently is no motive behind the shooting, authorities said. 