Harris County deadly crash: Pedestrian hit by Pct. 4 deputy constable

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

A deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office fatally struck a pedestrian on Tuesday morning, authorities confirm.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the eastbound frontage road of the North Sam Houston Parkway E near E Hardy Road.

A damaged Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office patrol vehicle at the scene of a deadly auto-ped crash.

According to the constable’s office, it was still dark out as the deputy was traveling along the frontage road and a pedestrian cut across the roadway.

The deputy didn’t see him and struck the pedestrian, the constable’s office says.

The man died at the scene. The pedestrian has not been identified, but he is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

A constable's office SUV was at the scene with front-end damage. The constable's office says it appears the pedestrian may have been carrying a case of beer because there were cans scattered in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.