article

An investigation is underway after a Harris County Jail inmate died Tuesday after suffering an apparent medical emergency, officials said.

Police said 32-year-old Robert Terry asked to visit the jail clinic around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning and collapsed.

SUGGESTED: HEARTWARMING STORY: Injured deer fatally injured after being hit by car in Atascocita, rescuers save 2 fawns

He was seen by Harris Health medical staff while awaiting to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Terry was later pronounced dead at the hospital just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials stated Terry had no obvious physical injuries and had been at the jail since last Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Terry's death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.