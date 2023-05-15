A wildlife rescue group in the Houston area is calling the birth of two fawns a miracle after their mother was hit by a car and shot in the head.

"It’s just the timing of the stars and everything aligning," said Celina Foxworth.

On Friday, All Things Wild Rehabilitation received a call about an injured deer near Atascocita. The deer was found fatally wounded after being hit by a car. A game warden arrived and shot the deer in the head to try and end the animal’s suffering.

"That’s part of their job," said Glen Bryant, President of All Things Wild Rehabilitation. "You wouldn’t want someone that is in bad shape to be left on oxygen just to keep them around if they’re in a lot of pain. It’s the same way for the animal. They’re here to do what’s best for the animal."

However, when rescuers arrived the injured deer was still alive. It managed to survive getting hit by a car and being shot. Then, the wildlife group noticed movement in the deer’s belly. The nearly dead deer was pregnant.

"We’re sitting there seeing the babies move and going, they’re still viable at this point," said Bryant. "If they’re moving, we should give them a chance."

The rescue crew on the location loaded the deer into the back of a pickup truck and rushed to Houston SPCA.

"Honestly, we didn’t think we were going to make it there in time," said Foxworth.

"She wasn’t in great shape by any means, but she definitely held on long enough to save her babies," said Ashley Scott. "She had to of known what she was doing."

Moments before the doe’s death, crews performed an emergency C-section and pulled two fawns from her body.

"It makes you really proud," said Foxworth. "It makes your heart smile and bring a tear to your eyes to know that you did something good in this crazy world."

All Things Wild plans to care for the fawns until they reach a safe age to be released into the wild.

"It was a miracle that they survived," said Scott. "They have a good chance of growing up and being back in the wild. They’re in good hands, that’s for sure."

