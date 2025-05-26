Harris County deadly crash: 1 killed in fiery crash, all eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East at Waco closed

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene of a fiery crash that occurred on Monday night. The crash occurred on Interstate 10 East Freeway at Waco. At least one person has died as a result of the crash.



Harris County authorities are on the scene of a fiery deadly crash that occurred on Monday night.

Deadly Harris County crash: 1 killed in fiery crash on I-10 East

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Interstate 10 East Freeway at Waco.

Officials said there was a major crash with a vehicle on fire.

At least one person has died in the crash, officials said.

Houston police and the Houston Fire Department are on the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Authorities have not identified the victim in the crash.

What you can do:

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by exiting the freeway at Nance or Gregg and take Clinton Road East.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.