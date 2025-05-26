Harris County deadly crash: 1 killed in fiery crash, all eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East at Waco closed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene of a fiery deadly crash that occurred on Monday night.
Deadly Harris County crash: 1 killed in fiery crash on I-10 East
What we know:
According to authorities, the crash occurred on Interstate 10 East Freeway at Waco.
Officials said there was a major crash with a vehicle on fire.
At least one person has died in the crash, officials said.
Houston police and the Houston Fire Department are on the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Authorities have not identified the victim in the crash.
What you can do:
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by exiting the freeway at Nance or Gregg and take Clinton Road East.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.