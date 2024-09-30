A serious accident in south Houston claimed the life of Harris County Criminal Judge Frank Aguilar on Sunday, sources say.

Harris County Criminal Judge Frank Aguilar (Photo: Texas State Directory)

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the southbound feeder of Highway 288 at Holly Hall when a white SUV struck a pole.

Aguilar was transported to a local trauma center but was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 p.m. Emergency responders finished their investigation at the scene around 8:10 p.m.

Details surrounding the accident are still under investigation, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.