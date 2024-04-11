A woman was charged after allegedly using another woman’s driver’s license to try to cash a check. The owner of the driver’s license told FOX 26 last week that her purse was stolen while she was visiting her daughter’s grave.

Records show Jessica Longoria, 30, has been charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.

SUGGESTED: Grieving Houston mother faces identity theft, financial fraud following cemetery theft

Last week, grieving mother Gabriella Mackin told FOX 26 that her purse was stolen from her car while visiting Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery to honor her daughter who passed away due to leukemia.

On Tuesday, court documents allege that a bank employee caught Longoria trying to use Mackin’s license to cash a check for $3,800. The employee reportedly called Mackin to confirm her identity, and Mackin told the employee she was not at the bank.

The employee called 911 and gave them a description of the woman at the bank, who was later identified as Longoria, according to court documents.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Longoria reportedly got into the passenger seat of a car that was later stopped by a Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy. Longoria and another woman in the car were detained while deputies searched the vehicle.

According to court documents, Mackin’s license and her credit cards were found in the vehicle along with licenses and checks belonging to several other people.

Longoria was charged in the case. The other woman who was in the car is also facing charges, according to court documents.

Last week, Mackin told FOX 26 that after the theft of her purse, someone tried to purchase gift cards at a Walgreen's store, and she got a flurry of calls from various banks inquiring about her identity on attempted withdrawals. She says the thief also made attempts to set up new accounts and withdraw money.

There's one thing that was in her purse that she said she desperately wants back: her daughter's license.

"That’s all I have is the mementos because I do not have her anymore," Mackin said.