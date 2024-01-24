Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:15 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:30 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:30 AM CST until SAT 2:24 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM CST until THU 9:40 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:40 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Harris County crime: Woman accused of swinging knife at person holding 2-year-old

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is facing charges following a disturbance Monday afternoon in Harris County

Bria Searcy was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. 

Bria Searcy

Bria Searcy

Officials said deputies were called out to the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard just before 3 p.m. 

Upon arriving, authorities identified Searcy as the suspect. 

Authorities stated further investigation revealed that while the victim was holding a two-year-old child, Searcy began to swing a knife towards him, attempting to cause harm. 

Officials said the victim then put the child down and was assaulted by Searcy. She also assaulted another female victim at the scene, authorities said. 

Searcy was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $12,500 bond. 