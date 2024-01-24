Harris County crime: Woman accused of swinging knife at person holding 2-year-old

One woman is facing charges following a disturbance Monday afternoon in Harris County.

Bria Searcy was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials said deputies were called out to the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

Upon arriving, authorities identified Searcy as the suspect.

Authorities stated further investigation revealed that while the victim was holding a two-year-old child, Searcy began to swing a knife towards him, attempting to cause harm.

Officials said the victim then put the child down and was assaulted by Searcy. She also assaulted another female victim at the scene, authorities said.

Searcy was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $12,500 bond.