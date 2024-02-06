Harris County crime: Woman accused of injuring a child

One woman is facing charges of injury to a child following an incident on Sunday afternoon in Harris County.

Kenia Orellana, 37, is charged with injury to a child.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the incident occurred in the 4100 block of Swinden Drive, just before 12:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived for a disturbance call, they learned Orellana was involved and later detained.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Orellana assaulted a female juvenile causing minor injuries.

Orellano was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Her bond was set at $10,000.