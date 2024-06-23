An argument between a husband and wife took a dangerous turn today when the husband was struck by a vehicle driven by his wife on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 455 S Fry Road following a disagreement between the couple at another location around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses reported that as they arrived at their destination, the husband attempted to leave the vehicle. Allegedly, the wife accelerated unexpectedly, dragging and running over her husband.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing moment when it appeared the wife might attempt to harm her husband again, but she eventually stopped.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and airlifted the man to the hospital via Life Flight. Authorities say he is now reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have detained the wife as they continue to investigate the incident.