Southwest Houston: Man in bulletproof gear shot by officers on Buxley Street, police say

A man in bulletproof gear was sent to a hospital after he was shot by police in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

Houston Buxley Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting reportedly happened in the 14000 block of Buxley Street, close to Sims Bayou and Hiram Clarke Boulevard.

According to an HPD chief at the scene, a Crime Suppression was working a separate investigation when they saw a man in a bulletproof vest and helmet while carrying a rifle case.

The man got into a vehicle, and police decided to pull the man over.

Police who found the man's vehicle performed a traffic stop. At that time, an undercover police vehicle drove by, and police in that vehicle told other officials that there was a rifle in his vehicle.

The traffic stop then led to a brief chase that stopped on Buxley. Officers tried to perform a pit maneuver on the vehicle, but it wasn't successful.

Police believe that the man shot at police first, then officers fired back. The man's vehicle then fell into a nearby ditch.

Police say the man suffered two rounds of gunshots in his left shoulder, but his bulletproof gear prevented any other injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital, and he is expected to recover. No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified.

There is no information on the initial investigation that brought police to the original scene. A police chief said the investigation was about two miles away from where the shooting happened.

What's next:

The Harris County District Attorney's Office and HPD's Internal Affairs Division will investigate this shooting.