Harris County crime: Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect wanted for manslaughter

A man wanted for manslaughter is behind bars following a traffic stop in Harris County earlier this week.

Officials said a Sergeant with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 8900 block of Sweet Blue Jasmine Lane.

James Hightower

The driver was later identified as 35-year-old James Hightower.

Further investigation revealed that he had an open parole violation warrant for murder/manslaughter.

Hightower was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant.

Bond for Hightower was set at $20,000.