Three teen siblings were arrested in Harris County after allegedly trying to kill their mother because she turned off the Wi-Fi, the sheriff says.
The sheriff says the mother was hit with a brick but wasn’t seriously injured.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a call in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue overnight. When they arrived, they found a woman who had allegedly been assaulted by her three children.
The children are reportedly 14, 15 and 16 years old.
According to the sheriff, the siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to try to kill the mother, who had turned off the Wi-Fi.
They allegedly all grabbed kitchen knives and tried to stab her – chasing the mother through the house and out into the street. The sheriff says the mother was hit with a brick but wasn’t seriously injured.
The children’s grandmother was also knocked over while trying to protect the mother but wasn’t seriously injured either, the sheriff says.
What we don't know:
The children have not been identified due to their ages.
3 teens arrested, charged
The sheriff says the teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
