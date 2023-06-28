Harris County crime: Suspected drunk driver crashes into Precinct 4 patrol vehicle

article

One man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a Harris County Constable vehicle while being intoxicated, authorities said.

Javier Garcia is charged with evading in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

According to authorities, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office was actively patrolling near the 12200 block of Huffmeister Road when another vehicle struck the deputy constable's marked patrol vehicle.

Officials said the driver, who was later identified as Garcia, refused to stop immediately after impact and fled the scene.

Following a brief pursuit, officials said the vehicle came to a stop.

That's when deputies found Garcia displaying signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and it was discovered that he was intoxicated.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $2,600.