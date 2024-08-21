Harris County crime: Suspect who placed hoax bomb on FM 2920 arrested

Authorities said the suspect wanted for placing a hoax bomb on FM 2920 in Harris County last week has been arrested.

Officials said it all started when they responded to a suspicious item that was placed in the median of a roadway in the 4700 block of FM 2920 on August 16.

SUGGESTED: Police chase ends in east Houston-area, 1 person reported detained, officials say

When authorities arrived, Constable Deputies secured the area and discovered that a man, later identified as Travis Alexander, had intentionally placed the suspicious item in the median and fled the scene.

After several hours, and several agencies responding to the scene, the suspicious item was not explosive or incendiary, but a hoax bomb placed to cause alarm.

Officials stated the hoax bomb disrupted thousands who normally travel the major roadway of FM 2920 and visit businesses in the area for approximately four hours.

Constable investigators, after reviewing several security videos from the area, were able to determine the identification of the male who intentionally placed the hoax bomb and filed a warrant for his arrest.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Travis Alexander

Alexander was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant service was conducted by authorities in the 20800 block of E Cricket Circle.

Alexander is charged with hoax bomb.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

His bond was set at $100.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 28.