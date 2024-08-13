A registered sex offender was arrested on Saturday after an incident at the La Quinta Inn on the North Freeway in Harris County.

Deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call reporting indecent exposure at the hotel, located in the 21100 block of the North Freeway. Upon arrival, they detained the suspect, identified as AB McCardell.

According to investigators, McCardell exposed himself and engaged in lewd acts in the hotel pool in the presence of adult women. Further investigation revealed that McCardell is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for Indecency with a Child and Indecent Exposure.

McCardell was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of Indecent Exposure. As of this report, his bond and court information have not been set.

Constable Mark Herman emphasized the importance of community vigilance in ensuring public safety and commended the swift actions of his deputies in apprehending the suspect.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.