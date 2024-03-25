One man is facing charges after he threatened to kill constable deputies over the weekend.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies responded to the 16100 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was identified as Patrick Oneill.

Officials said during the course of the investigation, Oneill became verbally combative and refused to follow commands given to him.

While attempting to detain Oneill, authorities said he resisted by pulling away from deputies.

Following a brief struggle, authorities were able to safely detain him.

Authorities said that's when Oneill threatened to kill constable deputies.

Oneill was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and was charged with retaliation.

His bond was set at $100.