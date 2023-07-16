Harris County crime: Man accused of shoplifting over $700 in merchandise at Houston Premium Outlets

One man is charged with theft after allegedly taking over $700 from the Houston Premium Outlets.

Authorities with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said a deputy was called out to the Nike Store at the Houston Premium Outlets, located in the 29300 block of the Northeast Freeway in reference to a shoplifter.

After deputies arrived, they were told the man, later identified as Melvin Williams, concealed merchandise valued at over $700 and passed the registers without purchasing the concealed merchandise.

The concealed merchandise was recovered and returned to the business.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail charged with theft.

Bond for WIlliams was set at $100.