Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an elderly woman’s Harris County home during a chase, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Foy and Wardmont, but the sheriff’s office says the incident began about 10 minutes before on the Sam Houston Parkway.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a DWI enforcement unit initiated a pursuit on a vehicle that was racing on the Sam Houston Parkway.

Authorities say the chase lasted about 10 minutes before the vehicle that was evading lost control and crashed into a house on Foy Lane.

A pursuit ends in a crash on Foy.

The sheriff’s office says the front seat passenger sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the hospital along with the two other occupants of the vehicle.

Authorities say an elderly woman who lives in the house was also transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The incident is under investigation.