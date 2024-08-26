The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has arrested Defense Attorney Jason Johnson on several serious charges.

Jason Johnson

These charges include possessing prohibited substances in a corrections facility, engaging in organized criminal activity, and tampering with a witness.

This arrest follows an investigation by the Criminal Investigations and Security Division (CISD), which has been established to enhance security measures.

A Harris County defense attorney has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly smuggling synthetic marijuana into the Harris County Jail, according to a statement released Monday by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Johnson, 42, was taken into custody at the Harris County Jail following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Detentions Criminal Investigations and Security Division. The charges against Johnson include possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and engaging in organized crime.

Authorities allege that Johnson delivered sheets laced with synthetic marijuana to an incarcerated client during a court hearing on August 5, 2024. The delivery was reportedly made while Johnson was meeting with the defendant at the jail.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez established the Detentions Criminal Investigations and Security Division in 2023 as part of a broader initiative to curb contraband smuggling into the jail. This effort has included the use of drug-sniffing dogs and heightened security screenings for both employees and visitors. The investigation into Johnson's alleged activities is ongoing, and HCSO says additional charges may be forthcoming.

