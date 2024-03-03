Harris County crime: Apparent murder-suicide involving couple being investigated on Eagle Sage Lane

article

Harris County authorities are currently on the scene following an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident took place at a home on the 24100 block of Eagle Sage Lane.

Gonzalez said preliminary information indicated a murder-suicide involving a couple.

Officials stated an adult male and female were dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

