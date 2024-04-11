Harris County crime: Active U.S. Military member arrested in connection to over $500,000 jewelry heist

An active member of the U.S. Military has been arrested and charged in connection with a major jewelry heist in Harris County, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found with several guns, jewelry, and $11,000 in cash.

Authorities said there were at least three incidents, all in the Cypress area.

At this time, its unknown what charges the man will face.

